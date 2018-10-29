Canada
October 29, 2018 5:01 pm

Norfolk OPP mediate after fed-up man barks and howls to wake neighbour

By News Announcer  980 CFPL

Two Norfolk County men have been warned about the county’s noise bylaw after a bizarre incident saw one of them barking and howling at the other’s window.

According to police, one man went to a neighbour’s property on Grove Street in Simcoe sometime between 2 and 2:30 a.m. on Saturday and began barking and howling like a dog.

Police were called to a report of a dispute between neighbours just before 8 a.m.

Officers learned that the 41-year-old man was tired of hearing his neighbour’s dogs barking “at all hours of the day and night” and decided to wake the neighbour up by barking and howling like a dog at his window, which ended up causing the dogs to start barking excessively.

Officers spoke to both men involved and report that they were able to mediate a resolution. The men were also cautioned about the Norfolk County noise bylaw.

Global News