Police suspect drinking and driving after driver crashes truck into restaurant patio in Penticton

Several charges are being recommended after a man drove his truck onto a patio area at a Penticton Dairy Queen over the weekend.

It happened Sunday at around 9 p.m. at the Dairy Queen on Main Street.

In a news release, police said an officer was driving to an unrelated incident when he witnessed a Ford truck run through a red light and into the patio area of the fast food restaurant.

Police said the driver pulled out of the patio area and drove away.

The on-duty officer then activated his lights and siren and pulled over the vehicle.

“A strong odour of liquor was detected, and the driver was believed to be intoxicated,” Const. James Grandy said.

An impaired driving investigation was launched.

A 32-year-old Penticton man is now facing several charges in connection with the incident.

Police said fortunately no one was in the patio area at the time of the crash.