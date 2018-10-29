Phone threat causes lockdown at Hamilton’s Bishop Ryan Catholic Secondary School

Bishop Ryan Catholic Secondary School in Hamilton is currently in lockdown.

Police say the school received several phone threats around 8 a.m. Monday as buses were arriving for the day.

The school was put into lockdown, meaning students are locked in their classrooms and evacuated out by officers, room by room.

Police say they are taking the threat very seriously and officers are on scene clearing the school, but they insist all the students are safe and are being reunited with their parents.

Police are still investigating the origin of the threats.

There are about 1,900 students at Bishop Ryan Catholic Secondary School.

HPS update regarding ongoing investigation at Bishop Ryan in #HamOnt. Students are safe and officers continue to work at clearing the school. pic.twitter.com/uwsWizwKoq — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) October 29, 2018