Bill Kelly: Scheer’s attack on the media is right out of Trump’s playbook

It’s not unusual for politicians to complain about media coverage.

Every politician I’ve ever known has wanted the media to say only good things about them and bad things about their political rivals.

So, it was no real surprise when Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer produced an editorial in which he accused the media of favouring the governing Liberals over his Conservative party.

It’s the same accusation that Scheer’s old boss Stephen Harper often used and it’s more recently a page out of the Donald Trump playbook; its sole purpose is to discredit any media that has the temerity to criticize Conservative policies.

For the record, I don’t remember Scheer complaining about the media as they vilified Justin Trudeau for his vacation with the Aga Khan, or his ill-fated trip to India, or Trudeau’s feeble handling of accusations of sexual misconduct.

But, when the media put Scheer and his colleagues under the media microscope, they cry foul.

It’s worth noting that Scheer’s grumbling missive was published in the Toronto Sun, a publication that constantly lambastes any and all liberals while offering safe haven to conservatives.

The point is, there are more than enough media outlets and pundits on both sides of the political spectrum, some more truculent than others, but we’re supposed to embrace that in a free and democratic society.

Politicians who attempt to demonize or control a free media are taking us down a dark and dangerous path; we can and we must demand better from our political leaders.

Bill Kelly is the host of the Bill Kelly Show on Global News Radio 900 CHML