Vancouver police searching for missing senior with dementia

Vancouver police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing senior with dementia.

Barbara Mumford, 84, was last seen around 8 a.m. on Sunday near her home in the area of Main Street and East 29th Avenue.

Police said Mumford may appear lost or confused.

She is described as 5’2″ with a slim build, shoulder-length grey hair and fair skin. She was last seen wearing a reddish-pink sweater, dark pants and carrying a red purse. Mumford also wears a medic alert bracelet.

Police said she is known to frequent shops and restaurants along both the Main Street and Fraser Street corridors.

Anyone who sees her is asked to call 911 and wait with her until first responders arrive.

