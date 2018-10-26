Police searching for missing 59-year-old Maple Ridge woman

Ridge Meadows RCMP is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 59-year-old woman.

Jody Burton was last seen on Friday afternoon around 1:30 p.m. in the area of 134A Avenue in Maple Ridge.

Burton is described as Caucasian, 5’9″ and 143 pounds, with brown eyes, a light complexion and short, graying brown hair.

READ MORE: Nanaimo RCMP searching for missing senior

She was last seen in a navy blue sweater with a red stripe at the bottom and a white turtleneck underneath. She was also wearing blue jeans, red runners and a navy blue jacket.

Police say Burton was also wearing a watch with a green band, an emerald green ring on her wedding finger and a silver necklace with a cat emblem.

Anyone who sees her or has information about her whereabouts is asked to call the Ridge Meadows RCMP at 604-463-6251 or call 911.

WATCH: Toronto police launch missing persons unit