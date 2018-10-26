Community mourns lives lost in Point Douglas house fire

The community of Point Douglas is coming together to support a family suffering after a tragic house fire early Friday.

A walk from the neighbourhood women’s centre will be held in honour of those who lost their lives.

City officials said the blaze broke out just after 2 a.m in the first 100 block of Prince Edward Street. Two people were rescued from the home, but the bodies of two others were found inside once the flames had been extinguished.

In a post on a community Facebook page, Mama Bear clan said “We are devastated by the loss in our community that happened this morning. We invite everyone to meet at the Women’s Centre (221 Austin St. N) tonight at 6:00pm.”

Although authorities have not officially identified the people who died, neighbours told Global News they were a grandmother and and 11-year old girl.

The girl was a student at Gonzaga Middle School — staff and fellow students are believed to be attending the walk.

Organizers said there will be a procession to the house on Prince Edward Street, to smudge and offer songs and prayers.

A GoFundMe page has also been set up for the family who “have lost all their possessions and are are overcome with grief and shock.”

