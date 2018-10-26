Kawartha Lakes police arrest two following seizure of heroin and cocaine

Two people face drug charges following a vehicle stop in the City of Kawartha Lakes on Thursday.

Around 2:15 p.m., officers arrested two people who were travelling in a vehicle to Lindsay. Police say the vehicle stop was part of an investigation into drug trafficking.

“The vehicle occupants were found to be in possession heroin and cocaine,” police stated.

Philip Warner Anderson, 31, and Tammylynn Penny, 23, both of the City of Kawartha Lakes, were arrested and each charged with one count of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking (heroin) and one count of possession of a controlled substance (cocaine).

Anderson was held in custody for a scheduled bail hearing on Friday; Penny was released from custody and will appear in court on Nov. 29.

