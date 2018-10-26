Canada
October 26, 2018 12:09 pm

Hamilton Police discover drugs, after driver tries to park in ‘live lane’

Hamilton police have arrested a 28 year old man following a traffic stop downtown.

A traffic stop in downtown Hamilton has resulted in the arrest of a 28-year-old man.

Police say just before 10 p.m. Thursday, officers noticed a vehicle try to parallel park, partially in a live lane, on Main Street, just east of Hess.

Police learned the driver’s licence of the registered owner for the vehicle was currently under two suspensions.

The driver was arrested and police say they found he was in possession of crystal meth.
