Hamilton Police discover drugs, after driver tries to park in ‘live lane’

A traffic stop in downtown Hamilton has resulted in the arrest of a 28-year-old man.

Police say just before 10 p.m. Thursday, officers noticed a vehicle try to parallel park, partially in a live lane, on Main Street, just east of Hess.

Police learned the driver’s licence of the registered owner for the vehicle was currently under two suspensions.

The driver was arrested and police say they found he was in possession of crystal meth.

Sharp-eyed officer nabs suspended driver after his poor parking attempt in a live lane of traffic. Hamilton man (28 yrs) was also in poss'n of crystal meth @ the time. Court dates in the future. #HamOnt https://t.co/gNheUKrz9p pic.twitter.com/95kE4kWXBo — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) October 26, 2018