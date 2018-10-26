Thompson candidate proposes unique way to settle tied election

The city of Thompson made history Wednesday night, electing Colleen Smook as its first-ever woman mayor. Another seat in the election, however, is still undecided, and one of the candidates has a unique proposal to get it resolved.

Longtime Thompson resident Chiew Chong – a mechanic and restaurateur – finished in a tie for the eighth and final council spot with fellow candidate Andre Proulx.

READ MORE: Thompson municipal election results 2018

Chong says he’d like to share the seat with Proulx – two year terms each – to prevent the people of Thompson from having to go through a by-election.

He told 680 CJOB that, in a city with very low voter turnout anyway, his idea would save Thompson a lot of time and money.

“The city budgeted the funds for the election, and now they’ve emptied the pot already for the election. Can they do the by-election? We have a very small number of people who actually participated in the election,” Chong said.

“We only got, what, 37 per cent, as far as I understand?

“You think people will want to come out again for the by-election? I don’t think it’s a good choice.”

Chong said he’s waiting for more information from the city before officially proposing the split-term idea. He said he’s unsure if a by-election would involve only himself and Proulx, or if all 13 unelected candidates will be put back into the running. He intends to formally propose the plan to city officials and election officers at noon Friday.

READ MORE: Thompson RCMP make ‘explosive’ discovery in city’s Westwood neighbourhood

“Maybe this will save the city a whole bunch of money,” he said. “It’s good for the people of Thompson who don’t have to go out and do the by-election again.”

Chong said he trusts Thompson’s electoral process and doesn’t plan to contest Wednesday night’s results or ask for a recount.

“As a candidate, you can ask for a recount,” he said.

“Because everything’s electronic now, the counting and the votes, it’s not counted by people. As a citizen, as a candidate, you can ask for a recount. All of the candidates can ask for a recount. I think I trust the machines that do the job.”

Chong’s nephew Duncan Wong was also elected to Thompson council Wednesday night, finishing only nine votes ahead of his uncle.

WATCH: Transcona’s new city councillor says he is overwhelmed with the win