Sciencetech Inc opens new facility in London
A company that’s been operating in London for nearly 40 years is celebrating the opening of its new building in the city’s southeast end.
Sciencetech’s new 13,000-square-foot facility will be located at the same site as the former offices at 1450 Global Dr., just south of Highway 401.
According to officials, the new building will help with the development of new products with expanded facilities and space for at least 15 new employees.
The facility will feature new dedicated testing labs, expanded manufacturing space, and a new shipping dock for larger products and projects, officials said.
The building was made possible with support from the federal and provincial governments, as well as the city of London through the London Economic Development Corporation.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony is taking place at 11 a.m. and will be followed by a tour of the new space.
Sciencetech Inc. has been designing and manufacturing in the field of optics and spectroscopy in London since 1985. The company creates custom developments and standard products used in fields such as medical research, biotechnology, space science, and aerospace.
