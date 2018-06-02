Grand re-opening for London Mission Thrift Store

London’s Mission Thrift Store is celebrating it’s grand re-opening today after a huge renovation.

The store is one of fifty-one Mission Thrift Stores across Canada, and held a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 1 p.m. Saturday.

Renovations have increased retail space from 10,441 sq. ft. to 11,600 sq. ft., while another 1041 sq. ft. of work-area has been added for volunteers.

Around 180 seniors, handicapped, students, members of YOU program and Good Will work program are all volunteers at the store.

According to a media release, 100 per cent of the net proceeds are split between the joint Ministry of BFM Foundation (Canada) and the Bible League Canada.

Last year, the store donated $270,067 of the total $10,321,689 raised to support leadership and literacy programs in over 40 countries – giving people access to the “life-giving, life-changing, Word of God.”