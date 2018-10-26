Man suffers critical injuries after being pinned under a car in North York
A man is in hospital with critical injuries after the vehicle he was working on landed on top of him at his home in North York overnight.
Emergency crews responded to a call around 12:30 a.m. Friday to an address at 31 Kidd Terrace near Sentinel Road and Finch Avenue West.
First responders arrived on the scene and located a man unconscious underneath a vehicle parked in a garage.
He was rushed to hospital without vital signs but paramedics managed to revive him. He remains in critical condition.
