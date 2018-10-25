Asia-Pacific trade pact nabs Senate approval as Liberals push for trade diversification

After studying it for just under one week, the Senate has approved the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP).

CPTPP (Bill C-79) technically went to the Senate on Oct. 16, and is set to be given royal assent Thursday afternoon.

Canada signed the CPTPP this past March, though every signatory country of the deal had to pass enabling legislation to change tariffs and duties accordingly before the deal could come into force. The signatories include Australia, Brunei, Canada, Chile, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Peru, Singapore and Vietnam.

The context of the CPTPP is to counterbalance the increasing economic power China, and also serves as an opportunity for Canada to diversify its trade relationships, Trudeau has said in the past.

The CPTPP incorporates the provisions of the Trans Pacific Partnership (TPP) agreement — which was signed on Feb. 4, 2016 — with the exception of a number of intellectual property and investor dispute settlement clauses. The TPP was never ratified because of the United States’ decision to withdraw in 2017.

The approval of CPTPP comes just weeks after the United States, Canada and Mexico approved the updated North American Free Trade Agreement, entitled the United States Canada Mexico Agreement (USMCA).

More to come…