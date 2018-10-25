‘French Spider-Man’ arrested after scaling London’s Heron Tower
French urban climber Alain Robert has been arrested after scaling one of London’s tallest buildings.
Robert climbed the 662-foot (202-metre) Heron Tower without ropes or safety gear on Thursday as police cordoned off the building, closed roads and ushered spectators away.
Robert, known as “the French Spider-Man,” has climbed many of the world’s tallest structures, almost always without ropes or harnesses and often without permission.
Before Thursday’s climb, he told reporters: “I fully feel alive when my life is at stake. It may sound a bit scary and crazy, but this is the way it is.”
City of London police said a 56-year-old man was arrested for “causing public nuisance.”
Cmdr. Karen Baxter criticized Robert for taxing police resources and causing “significant disturbance to local transport and businesses and their staff.”
