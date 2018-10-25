Toy Mountain drive kicks off at Friday’s Blue Bombers game

This year’s Toy Mountain gift drive is getting an early start thanks to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

The team is partnering with the Salvation Army, Winnipeg Police Service, Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Services, and the Retired Firefighters Association, to kick off the annual holiday campaign at this Friday’s Bombers game.

“We’re happy to be able to contribute and once again kick off the yearly toy drive by calling on our generous and giving fans to bring unwrapped toys to Friday’s game,” said the team’s president and CEO, Wade Miller.

Representatives of the police, firefighters and Salvation Army will be at each gate of Investors Group Field during Friday’s game to collect toys. Fans are asked to bring a donation of one or more new, unwrapped toys to the game, and drop them off at a collection site. Cash donations will also be accepted.

“We’re incredibly grateful for the support of people and organizations like these, who are leaders in our community,” said the Salvation Army’s Rob Kerr.

“The holidays can be exceptionally stressful for families living in poverty.”

Friday’s Bomber game is the last home game of the season. A win means the team will clinch a playoff spot.

