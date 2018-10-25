Open liquor leads Hamilton police to drug seizure

A drug bust in Hamilton has resulted in the arrest of a 21-year-old man.

READ MORE: Suspected bank robber arrested by Hamilton police

Police say the accused was arrested overnight for possession of drugs after he was investigated for being in possession of open liquor in public on Barton Street East.

Police add fentanyl and heroin were also seized during the incident.

READ MORE: Halton police charge 5 in string of vehicle break-ins after Burlington bust

Tshihmba Musafiri appeared in court on Thursday on charges which included possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Overnight proactive patrol resulted in HPS arresting Tshimba Musafiri, male (21 yrs) for drug trafficking offences. Heroin, Fentanyl and cash seized. Tshimba appeared in court today. #HamOnt https://t.co/zhdPkUHUOa pic.twitter.com/JaCekHfAVf — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) October 25, 2018