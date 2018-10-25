Open liquor leads Hamilton police to drug seizure

A drug bust in Hamilton has resulted in the arrest of a 21-year-old man.
Police say the accused was arrested overnight for possession of drugs after he was investigated for being in possession of open liquor in public on Barton Street East.
Police add fentanyl and heroin were also seized during the incident.
Tshihmba Musafiri appeared in court on Thursday on charges which included possession for the purpose of trafficking.
