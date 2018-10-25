Canada
October 25, 2018

London, Ont. company that makes LAVs for Saudi Arabia lays off 37 workers

By News Announcer  980 CFPL

A Canadian LAV (light armoured vehicle) arrives to escort a convoy at a forward operating base near Panjwaii, Afghanistan at sunrise on Nov.26, 2006.

BILL GRAVELAND/THE CANADIAN PRESS
As the government of Canada responds to growing calls to cancel a multi-billion dollar contract to sell light armoured vehicles (LAVs) to Saudi Arabia, the company supplying the vehicles has announced another round of unrelated layoffs.

General Dynamics Land Systems-Canada says the 37 layoffs in London, Ont. are the result of a work forecast and are part of a normal cycle of work. A spokesperson stresses there is no connection to recent events that the government of Canada is addressing.

The majority of the positions were in engineering.

The layoffs come a month after 28 temporary contract workers were laid off.

General Dynamics Land Systems-Canada employs roughly 1,850 people.

