Peterborough County OPP charge drivers with having cannabis readily available
Peterborough County OPP charged several drivers since the weekend with driving with cannabis readily available.
OPP say around 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct, 20, an officer stopped a vehicle on County Road 507 in the Municipality of Trent Lakes. The officer observed cannabis was readily available.
READ MORE: Clearing air on marijuana use and driving
Sean Holley, 36, of Port Hope, Ont., was charged with:
- Drive vehicle or boat with cannabis readily available
Also on Oct. 20 around 7 pm., an officer responded to a traffic complaint on County Road 38 in Asphodel-Norwood Township. OPP say the driver was found to be under the influence of alcohol.
David Coulter, 43, of Trent Hills, Ont., was arrested and charged with
- Driving with more than 80 milligrams of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood
- Impaired driving
- Drive motor vehicle with an open container of liquor
- Drive vehicle or boat with cannabis readily available
The accused is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Peterborough on Nov. 15.
On Tuesday around 3 p.m., an OPP officer responded to a traffic complaint on Highway 28 in Selwyn Township. The officer observed cannabis was readily available in the vehicle.
Jill Price, 36, of Hastings Highlands, Ont., was charged with driving a vehicle or boat with cannabis readily available.
Under the Ontario Cannabis Act: “No person shall drive or have the care or control of a vehicle or boat, whether or not it is in motion, while any cannabis is contained in the vehicle or boat.”
The exceptions include if cannabis is in its original packaging and has not been opened or if the cannabis is packed and not readily available to anyone in the vehicles.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.