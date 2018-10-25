Peterborough County OPP charge drivers with having cannabis readily available

Peterborough County OPP charged several drivers since the weekend with driving with cannabis readily available.

OPP say around 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct, 20, an officer stopped a vehicle on County Road 507 in the Municipality of Trent Lakes. The officer observed cannabis was readily available.

Sean Holley, 36, of Port Hope, Ont., was charged with:

Drive vehicle or boat with cannabis readily available

Also on Oct. 20 around 7 pm., an officer responded to a traffic complaint on County Road 38 in Asphodel-Norwood Township. OPP say the driver was found to be under the influence of alcohol.

David Coulter, 43, of Trent Hills, Ont., was arrested and charged with

Driving with more than 80 milligrams of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood

Impaired driving

Drive motor vehicle with an open container of liquor

Drive vehicle or boat with cannabis readily available

The accused is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Peterborough on Nov. 15.

On Tuesday around 3 p.m., an OPP officer responded to a traffic complaint on Highway 28 in Selwyn Township. The officer observed cannabis was readily available in the vehicle.

Jill Price, 36, of Hastings Highlands, Ont., was charged with driving a vehicle or boat with cannabis readily available.

Under the Ontario Cannabis Act: “No person shall drive or have the care or control of a vehicle or boat, whether or not it is in motion, while any cannabis is contained in the vehicle or boat.”

The exceptions include if cannabis is in its original packaging and has not been opened or if the cannabis is packed and not readily available to anyone in the vehicles.