Kindergartners learn sign language to sing ‘Happy Birthday’ to hearing-impaired janitor

A kindergarten class in Tennessee learned sign language so they could surprise a hearing-impaired janitor on his 60th birthday and sing him Happy Birthday.

Students at Hickerson Elementary School surprised James Anthony for his special day on Oct. 23.

“Our Kindergarten classes learned how to sign Happy Birthday for Mr. James’ birthday today. He was so surprised!” the school shared on social media.

Video shows Anthony walking into a classroom as the kids begin to sing and sign the birthday tune.

“Mr. James teaches the kids sign language every now and then, teaches them good manners and how to treat other people,” school principal Jimmy Anderson told Fox News Nashville.

The principal said Anthony had been working for the school district for 30 years and had been at Hickerson Elementary for the past 15.

Anthony said the students’ gesture “touched his heart.”