Victoria Street bridge in Kitchener opening ahead of schedule Sunday

Some of the ongoing traffic woes on Frederick Street in Kitchener should subside after this weekend as the Victoria Street bridge is set to re-open early.

A spokesperson for the MTO told Global News the overpass should re-open to traffic on Sunday night as long as the weather plays nice.

While the bridge should be open Sunday night, construction on the rest of the project will continue into December, which means some of the exits/entrances from Highway 85 will remain closed.

The bridge, which travels across Highway 85, was initially scheduled to re-open in November.

The overpass was closed at the end of January and was set to be demolished in early February but that was forced to be postponed, prompting fears the bridge would open later than scheduled rather than earlier.

The bridge reconstruction is part of the new Highway 7 which will continue to connect Kitchener to Guelph.