Driver clocked travelling 161 km/h on Hwy 115 in Peterborough County

A man was charged with stunt driving on Highway 115 in Peterborough County on Wednesday afternoon.

Peterborough County OPP say around 2:30 p.m., an officer conducting radar patrol on Highway 115 in Cavan Monaghan Township clocked a vehicle travelling 161 km/h in a posted 100 km/h zone.

READ MORE: SQ officer guilty of dangerous driving in child’s death could get 8-month sentence

As a result, police stopped the driver.

Jaskirat Grewal, 23, of Scarborough, was charged with stunt driving. His driver’s licence was suspended for seven days and the vehicle was impounded.

He is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Dec. 20.