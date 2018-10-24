Creek erosion puts some Sorrento properties at risk

As erosion threatens the steep creek bank underneath their properties, some residents in Sorrento, B.C., are looking to the province for help.

However, the province says it’s up to the regional district to take the next steps.

That’s left residents in limbo and worried about the future of their properties, as the two jurisdictions disagree over who is responsible for helping to fix the problem.

Parts of the deep bank of Newsome Creek below the homes on Caen Road have been undercut, and there are fears more of the land could fall away.

“The issue with Newsome Creek is that it is rapidly eroding the banks of the gully. It’s undercutting those banks. The concern is the land above it is going to slide into the ravine and into the gully,” said Columbia Shuswap Regional District director Paul Demenok.

“We’ve already seen quite a number of trees come tumbling through. The concern now is that the homes in this area might be affected.”

A recent engineer’s report found Jocelyne Gilbert’s home, where she runs a barbershop, and three other buildings are at high risk.

“I’m scaring my clients (by) telling them that if they hear a crack, they need to run out. They are good with it, but I’m not. I’m pretty scared,” Gilbert said.

The same report also found a lesser risk to two other homes but no immediate risk to seven additional houses.

Regardless, Demenok is looking for help from the province to mitigate the risks.

“We are hoping the province will step up and take rightful responsibility. It is their stream and their water that is causing the damage. Right now, it appears they are not willing to take any responsibility for the damage that has been done,” Demenok said.

“It appears the province is quite willing to address the emergency after it has occurred rather than trying to prevent it before it has occurred.”

Residents have no interest in waiting for an emergency to take action.

“These are our family homes. It is our biggest investments, and we are asking just for help to do the right thing through the ministries,” Mitchell Larsen said.

Global News requested an interview with the provincial ministry responsible.

However, instead of granting an interview, the ministry responded with a written statement, pointing out that the province paid for the engineer’s report and saying that it is up to regional district to do a feasibility study on how to mitigate the creek erosion because the area is surrounded entirely by private land.

This response leaves residents worried about their properties in the middle of a jurisdictional dispute.

The issue may be that neither government has responsibility.

In a letter to Demenok, the province said: “British Columbia has no legislation or policy that mandates any individual, entity or any level of government to undertake hazard mitigation.”