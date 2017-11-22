‘Don’t like what we stand for? Don’t drink our product:’ breweries get political with new brew

Breweries are using their beer to make a political statement.

Last month, an Okanagan business operator made headlines when he faced threats after he posted an anti-fascist flag.

Now two local breweries have combined forces to brew up a response.

Kelowna’s Boundary Brewing Company is teaming up with Sorrento’s Crannóg Ales to brew up a political statement.

They’re calling the new beer the Not for Nazis Nut Brown.

“It’s a play. We are playing around with it. We are having fun,” said Boundary Brewing Company owner Oliver Glaser.

The new brew is a show of support from Crannóg Ales after Boundary Brewing received threats and hate mail for putting up an anti-fascist or antifa flag at the business.

“It was not a hard thing for me to put this statement out there and say ‘Yes I’m anti-fascist,’” Glaser said.

“This is 2017. Everyone should be anti-fascist.”

But when a video of Glaser hanging the flag was shared online, the gesture triggered an onslaught of negative messages and threats.

Critics of antifa say the movement espouses extreme left-wing views and has used violence to further its goals.

Crannóg Ales has had an antifa flag flying for years. Owner Brian MacIsaac said he doesn’t necessary agree with those who view the flag as a symbol of violent protest.

“There is all different parts of a movement. If you need to talk to somebody to change their mind and you can do that I think that’s the first line of defense,” said MacIsaac.

The businesses said they are trying to send an entirely different message with their flags.

“It means that we are not racist, we are not homophobic [and] we are a safe place for people to come,” MacIsaac said.

The breweries are embracing the idea of mixing business with politics.

“Nazis can go thirsty and fascists can go thirsty,” said Glaser.

“If you don’t like our beer and you don’t like our ideology you don’t like what we stand for, don’t drink our product.”

The Not for Nazis Nut Brown should be ready for sampling some time in December.