Mock disaster training displays gunfire, hostages and casualties at Exhibition Park

Casualties, gunfire, hostages and the threat of an explosive: it was a scene unfolding on Wednesday at Exhibition Park but luckily it wasn’t real.

“A suspect has driven a truck into a large crowd of people causing mass casualties, some fatalities. The suspect then exited the truck, began shooting people as they were running into the main pavilion,” said Sgt. Bruce Hagel with Lethbridge Police Service, regarding the mock scene.

“The suspect then followed people in, shot more people inside, he has also taken hostages and there is what appears to be an explosive device attached to one of the doors.”

The mock disaster was an exercise conducted by Lethbridge police, fire and emergency services as well as Lethbridge 911 and Alberta Health Services.

The scene was set up as a training exercise to bring first responders face to face with a catastrophe.

“We’ve seen some of these events unfortunately happen across North America and the world,” said Hagel.

“Certainly we can’t think we’re going to be immune to that, so it’s all about preparedness during this event.”

The scene that unfolded on Wednesday portrayed a high-stress environment and put first responders on the front-line to deal with the aftermath.

Officials say the urgent and complex nature of the scenario is what makes this exercise such a vital learning experience.

“What you’re seeing play out today is a high-risk, low frequency event,” said Gerrit Sinky, the deputy chief of Lethbridge Fire and EMS.

“It’s something we’re not able to practice in real life, and hopefully never as a paramedic, so training for an event like this is absolutely invaluable.”

It’s a frightening scene no one wants to see become a reality here in Lethbridge, but it’s a disaster that has already happened too close to home.

With Edmonton experiencing a similar attack last September and Toronto in April.

“We can’t think we’re going to be immune to it. We have to be prepared as best we can and train as much as we can,” said Hagel.

Officials also say the training session helps responders learn how to prioritize their limited resources when facing a disaster of this magnitude.