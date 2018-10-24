Make-A-Wish helps 5-year-old Ghostbuster vanquish ghouls in Sacramento

Five-year-old Ghostbuster London Green ain’t afraid of no ghosts.

Earlier this week, he got the chance to prove it.

The Northeastern California and Northern Nevada branch of the Make-A-Wish Foundation teamed up with Green’s friends, family and city officials on Monday to help bring the Sacramento boy’s dreams of vanquishing ghosts to life — just in time for Halloween.

“In a very tough world, where there’s a lot to be sad about, here’s something to be really happy about,” Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg said Monday, when asked about the opportunity to brighten Green’s day.

KCRA 3 reports that Green has a congenital heart defect and has had four open-heart surgeries, despite his young age.

“Last year was pretty rough,” Green’s father, Stuart, told KCRA 3. “My wife and son spent 121 days in the hospital last year, and then Jan. 1 they got out of the hospital.”

“It’s just amazing seeing people come together and do something for someone they don’t even know,” he added.

Green reportedly loves the Ghostbusters film franchise, even though the first film’s release date was nearly three decades before he was born.

On Monday, the five-year-old was outfitted in coveralls and a proton pack before being driven through town to battle ghostly apparitions.

His first stop, according to KCRA 3, was the California Railroad Museum.

Next, he took out ghosts at Sacramento’s Eagle Theatre and the city’s Waterfront Park.

When asked how he felt about saving the city, his reply was simple: “That’s super cool.”