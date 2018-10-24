Winnipeg police hand out tickets, arrests over weekend RoadWatch

Winnipeg police paired with Manitoba Public Insurance on the weekend of Oct. 20 for the latest operation of RoadWatch, a program targeted at impaired drivers.

From 8 p.m. Oct. 20 through 4 a.m. Oct. 21, police stopped 565 vehicles, resulting in 16 tickets.

Two drivers were given standard field sobriety tests (one of them failed), and two drivers were found to be impaired by cannabis.

READ MORE: Winnipeg man charged with impaired driving after crash at Pembina and Bishop Grandin

A total of four impaired drivers were arrested as part of the RoadWatch program.

On the same night, two other impaired drivers were arrested by police as a result of collisions.

WATCH: Distracted Driving Month reminds of the dangers of texting and driving