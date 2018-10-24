High School Huddle: soccer champions crowned

Saskatoon Secondary Schools Athletic Directorate (SSSAD) has crowned city soccer champions.

Two years ago, the Centennial Chargers beat the St. Joseph Guardians to win the SSSAD girls soccer championship. Last year, the Guardians got their revenge by beating the Chargers to claim the title.

After allowing only three goals in a 6-0 regular season, St. Joseph was on a mission as the rivals met again on Oct. 22. The Guardians took it by a score of 3-1 to make it back-to-back city championships.

The Chargers had a shot at the boys’ title as they took on the Aden Bowman Bears on Oct. 22. Centennial went on to win 4-1 to claim its second-straight city championship.

