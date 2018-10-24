Waterloo police arrest man as part of province-wide ‘Operation Northern Spotlight’

Waterloo Regional Police made one arrest as part of a joint national human-trafficking sweep involving more than 40 police services across the province titled “Operation Northern Spotlight.”

The operation, which included members of the RCMP and OPP as well as other police services, was to ensure the safety of people who were in “exploitive situations.”

During the operation, officers met with people who were believed to be involved in exploitive situations and attempted to direct them to community resources which could help them get out of those situations.

Police said they were able to locate one victim within the region who was from outside of the province.

“We were able to remove her from the situation she was in and provide her with necessary support,” a police spokesperson told Global News. “We believe she was brought here to work.”

A 28-year-old Quebec man was arrested in connection with the Waterloo police investigation.

Overall, the OPP said in a release that police “were able to ensure the safety of seven people who were in exploitative situations, including two under the age of 18.”

There were 45 charges laid against 15 people across Ontario. The lengthy list of charges includes obtaining sexual services for consideration, trafficking in persons, material benefit – trafficking, material benefit for sexual services, procuring, assault with a weapon, aggravated assault and assault causing bodily harm.