Public Health confirms first case of the flu in Guelph area

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health is reporting the first confirmed case of the flu for the 2018 season.

In a press release sent out Wednesday morning, the department reported that the first case of influenza in the area has been confirmed through a lab but would not specifically identify where in the region it was found.

The department noted that the flu is a potentially serious illness particularly for young children, elderly people or people with underlying health problems and that getting a flu shot is the best way to protect yourself and those around you.

“If you don’t have time to be really sick for a week or more, you need to get the flu shot. If you care for anyone vulnerable like a young child or elderly parent you need to get your shot,” said Dr. Nicola Mercer, medical officer of health and CEO for Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health.

Every year, the flu shot is available from health-care providers, pharmacies, or at any Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health flu clinic.

Common symptoms of the flu include fever and cough which can leave you feeling ill for two to 10 days. If you did get the flu, even after getting the shot, the symptoms and length of the illness are likely to be less severe.

The release also reminds people that along with getting the flu shot you can protect yourself from influenza by washing your hands with soap and water or with an alcohol-based hand sanitizer, and if the need to sneeze or cough comes you should do so into your sleeve or a tissue and avoid touching your mouth, nose or eyes when possible.

Public Health held its first community flu clinic in Fergus on Monday, Oct. 22 but more are planned in the region:

Tuesday, Oct. 30, 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., Orangeville Public Health office, 180 Broadway

Thursday, Nov. 1, 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., Guelph Public Health office, 160 Chancellors Way

Monday, Nov. 19, 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., Fergus Public Health office, 474 Wellington Road #18, Suite 100

Tuesday, Nov. 20, 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., Orangeville Public Health office, 180 Broadway

Thursday, Nov. 29, 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., Guelph Public Health office, 160 Chancellors Way

Residents can also contact Public Health at any time online by phone at 1-800-265-7293 to book a flu shot.