Air Liquide to open $30M plant in Aylmer

A company with operations in Ontario and Quebec is set to open a new plant south of London.

Air Liquide will show off its CO2 Recovery Plant in Aylmer Wednesday morning.

READ MORE: Industrial gas vendor Air Liquide buys Unitec York for undisclosed amount

The company invested more than $30 million in the facility that’s authorized for fabrication, testing, packaging and labelling of food and premium grade carbon dioxide, officials said.

According to its website, Air Liquide opened in Canada in 1911 and now has a team of more than 2,600 employees serving more than 200,000 customers and patients across Canada.

READ MORE: Doug Ford government cancels funding for post-secondary campus expansions in Brampton, Milton, Markham

Air Liquide offers innovative solutions to a number of sectors including automotive, industry and health care, the website read.

A news conference, inauguration and guided tour will take place Wednesday at 9 a.m.