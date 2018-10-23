CIA chief wants to hear Turkey’s audio recording of Khashoggi torture, killing: sources
CIA Director Gina Haspel, in Turkey to investigate the death of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, has sought to hear a purported audio recording of his torture and murder, four sources familiar with her mission told Reuters on Tuesday.
Haspel flew to Turkey on Monday for what one source called a brief visit, three weeks after Khashoggi disappeared in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul and days after U.S. President Donald Trump asked Turkey to share evidence it had collected.
READ MORE: Trump calls Khashoggi’s death one of the ‘worst cover ups in the history of cover ups’
Saudi Arabia said on Saturday that Khashoggi – a U.S. resident, columnist for the Washington Post and critic of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman – died inside the consulate after a fight.
WATCH: Pompeo says U.S. has identified Khashoggi’s killer, is already taking action
U.S. and allied intelligence agencies possess little hard evidence as they examine what role the crown prince, 33, may have played, officials have told Reuters.
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday dismissed Saudi efforts to blame the killing on rogue operatives but stopped short of mentioning the crown prince. He did not refer to an audio recording in his speech in parliament.
There are no plans for Haspel to travel to Saudi Arabia during her trip, sources familiar with the mission said.
© 2018 Reuters
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.