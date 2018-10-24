Scott Thompson: After 2018’s municipal election, the Hammer finally gets it

The 2018 municipal election is over, and the LRT mayor won convincingly.

Why are some still talking about finding new ways to take something away from Hamilton — something that the city has not only earned, but that has now been overwhelmingly approved in an LRT election?

​Hamilton has spoken, again.

So why do we keep looking for another vote? Another out? Will the next motion, study or vote be any more credible than the last?

What about the votes and approvals that have already been granted democratically? Why don’t they count?

If they don’t, then why should the next one count? What’s the difference?

Why do we keep asking questions that have already been answered?

That’s like playing the Labour Day Classic against the Argos and winning before a cheering crowd — but when the time clock runs out and the game is over, instead of celebrating, Hamilton wants to keep playing until they get a loss.

The good news, I think, is that we finally get it.

Winning, that is.

Scott Thompson is the host of The Scott Thompson Show on Global News Radio 900 CHML