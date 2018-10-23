Man in life-threatening condition after falling from 2nd floor inside Toronto Eaton Centre

Police and paramedics say a man has severe injuries after falling from the second floor inside the CF Toronto Eaton Centre.

A Toronto Paramedics spokesperson told Global News emergency crews were called to the mall, located at Yonge Street and Queen Street West, just before 4:45 p.m. on Tuesday.

The man, who is believed to be in his 40s, was taken to a nearby trauma centre.

Police said in an update on Twitter that the “circumstances of (the) fall (are) not yet determined.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-5200.

Update:

Units OS have advised that that the male's injuries are severe.

Circumstances of fall not yet determined.

He is being taken to a trauma centre.

Anyone who may have info please call @TPS52Div.#GO1957549^adc — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) October 23, 2018