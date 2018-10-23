Canada
October 23, 2018 5:27 pm
Updated: October 23, 2018 5:34 pm

Man in life-threatening condition after falling from 2nd floor inside Toronto Eaton Centre

By Digital Broadcast Journalist  Global News

File photo of the Toronto Eaton Centre.

Lars Hagberg / The Canadian Press
A A

Police and paramedics say a man has severe injuries after falling from the second floor inside the CF Toronto Eaton Centre.

A Toronto Paramedics spokesperson told Global News emergency crews were called to the mall, located at Yonge Street and Queen Street West, just before 4:45 p.m. on Tuesday.

The man, who is believed to be in his 40s, was taken to a nearby trauma centre.

Police said in an update on Twitter that the “circumstances of (the) fall (are) not yet determined.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-5200.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
CF Toronto Eaton Centre
toronto eaton centre
Toronto Paramedics
Toronto Police

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News