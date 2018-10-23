Man in life-threatening condition after falling from 2nd floor inside Toronto Eaton Centre
Police and paramedics say a man has severe injuries after falling from the second floor inside the CF Toronto Eaton Centre.
A Toronto Paramedics spokesperson told Global News emergency crews were called to the mall, located at Yonge Street and Queen Street West, just before 4:45 p.m. on Tuesday.
The man, who is believed to be in his 40s, was taken to a nearby trauma centre.
Police said in an update on Twitter that the “circumstances of (the) fall (are) not yet determined.”
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-5200.
