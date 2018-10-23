Gord Krantz re-elected mayor of Milton for 13th term

If you walk down main street in Milton, many people are on a first name basis with the mayor .

Gord Krantz has been involved in politics since 1965. He first served as a councillor for 15 years and then became mayor in 1980. Krantz, who was re-elected on Monday, said he has no plans to leave the game anytime soon.

“I’m 81 years young — not old — 81 years young,” Krantz told Global News on Tuesday.

“Thinking young and acting young is a lot of the secret to my success.”

On Monday, he was the runaway winner once again. Krantz secured more than 80 per cent of the vote.

“Surprised at the majority there, but I was pretty confident that I was going to win going in,” Krantz said.

“The power of positive thinking never ever let me down, and I am in it to win it.”

Krantz has the honour of being one of the longest continuous serving mayors in the country. He even surpassed his friend, and former Mississauga mayor, Hazel McCallion. Krantz said he is proud of what he has accomplished.

“The secret to a lot of our success is our tax rate here in the town of Milton,” he said.

“Believe it or not, in the GTA we are the second lowest property tax rate on average. Business parks are thriving here in the town of Milton.”

And Krantz has big plans for the future.

“We’ve been dealing with getting a university or a college here in Milton. We have a memorandum of understanding with Laurier University and Laurier has an understanding with Conestoga college, so that’s one thing that’s still in the planning,” he said.

And while it was never part of his original plans, now he might have another goal too. Should he continue to serve, he might also become the oldest mayor in office too.

“It was never part of my bucket list… keeping in mind my friend Hazel was three months short of being 94… so is that another crown that I want to go for?” Krantz said.

Such a goal would mean another few rounds of campaigning, something he said he will have to talk to his wife about first.