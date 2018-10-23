Alberta woman arrested for spray painting wall in Thailand released on bail

A Canadian who was arrested in northern Thailand for spraying paint on an ancient wall says she’s sorry for what she did and terrified about what comes next.

Brittney Schneider from Grande Prairie, Alta. says she was in the city of Chiang Mai on Oct. 19 when she and some others got “ridiculously drunk” and made a mistake.

Security camera footage shows Schneider, who is 22, and 23-year-old Furlong Lee of England spraying paint on the walls of the Tha Pae Gate.

They have been charged with vandalizing registered ancient artifacts, which carries a penalty of up to 10 years in prison and a fine of one million baht, or $40,000.

Schneider spent three nights in prison before getting out on bail Monday.

She says her mother and aunt have arrived to be with her through the court process.

Schneider says she’s overwhelmed and just wants to go home.

