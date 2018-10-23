Manitoba junior hockey teams to track concussions for national program

The Manitoba Junior Hockey League (MJHL) is participating in a new national program to better monitor, assess and manage concussions in its players.

The program provides the league with HeadCheck concussion management software, which provides more advanced tools on top of the league’s existing concussion protocol.

Teams will be able to to use a mobile HeadCheck app to document suspected concussions and transfer that information to medical professionals.

It also allows a player’s concussion history to travel with them from team-to-team and even league-to-league.

“This partnership with HeadCheck is another step forward for player safety,” said MJHL commissioner Kim Davis.

“We’re pleased to provide our trainers and medical professionals with the best tools we can to keep our players safe.”

The program – supported by The Co-operators Insurance – extends across the country with other regional junior hockey leagues that make up the Canadian Junior Hockey League (CJHL). It was given a successful trial in the MJHL last season with the Virden Oil Capitals.

All data collected through the program will be stored according to health privacy standards.

