October 23, 2018 8:07 am

New Brunswick legislature opens with election of Speaker, throne speech

By Staff The Canadian Press
The New Brunswick legislature opens today with the election of a Speaker and a throne speech.

Premier Brian Gallant says his minority Liberal government listened to the message sent by voters in last month’s election and will present a throne speech incorporating many of the opposition parties’ campaign pledges.

The Liberals won just 21 seats – one fewer than the Conservatives, while the Green and People’s Alliance parties each won three.

No one has a clear majority in the 49-seat house, and none of the parties were able to negotiate any kind of collaborative government.

Gallant says the government will set the target of returning to balanced budgets in 2020-2021 – a year earlier than it had planned.

But Progressive Conservative Leader Blaine Higgs says Gallant is just trying to buy time.

Higgs says he knows Gallant’s speech will make promises to everyone, but he and the entire Tory caucus will vote against it anyway.

