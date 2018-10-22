Voting extended by a day in City of Kawartha Lakes

Voting in the City of Kawartha Lakes municipal election has been extended by one day.

The city says that due to the volume of voters casting electronic ballots on Monday evening, the system continues to run slower than expected.

To allow all eligible voters to cast their ballot, the City of Kawartha Lakes has extended its voting one full day until Tuesday, Oct. 23 at 8 p.m.

Electors who have already voted can confirm whether their vote has been successfully cast by attempting to vote a second time using their voter ID and PIN numbers on their Voting PIN Letters. The voting system will notify users whether they have successfully cast their ballot or not.

These are the locations with voting assistance open on Tuesday, Oct. 23:

• City Hall, 26 Francis St., Lindsay, from 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

• Bobcaygeon Service Centre, 123 East St. S., from 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

• Coboconk Service Centre, 9 Grandy Rd., from 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

• Lindsay Service Centre, 180 Kent St. W., from 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

• Omemee Service Centre, 1 King St. W., from 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.