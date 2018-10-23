Mark Scheifele with 4 points as Winnipeg Jets beat Blues in overtime

The Winnipeg Jets certainly weren’t at their best on Monday, but they still found a way to pull out a win.

The Jets won their third straight game and now have at least a point in five consecutive contests following a 5-4 comeback victory in overtime against the St. Louis Blues at Bell MTS Place.

The Jets never had a lead until the game was over, scoring three times in the third period and again in overtime to secure the victory.

“We’ve had a tough time starting at home so far,” Jets captain Blake Wheeler said.

“I think we were just a little bit slow, mistakes kinda compounded. In the third we just kinda let go of some of the baggage and just went out and played and got into a good rhythm.”

The Jets have now earned nine of a possible 10 points on the homestand.

Jacob Trouba scored the overtime winner, while Bryan Little and Ben Chiarot each had a goal. Mark Scheifele had four points including two goals and two assists. Three of his points came after the end of the second period.

“That third period, we almost pretty much just said screw it, let’s have fun and battle and work for each other here,” Scheifele said.

“It worked for us. It just shows that any game is in reach if you play the right way. And that third period we played Winnipeg Jets hockey. We were on the puck, we were working hard, we were battling for each other and that’s how you win games in this league.”

Trailing by two goals Jets head coach Paul Maurice shuffled his lines after two periods. Patrik Laine was moved up to the top line, while Kyle Connor took Laine’s place with Little and Nikolaj Ehlers. The results speak for themselves as the Jets registered 17 shots in the final frame.

“Hadn’t had a whole lot going the way we like to go,” Maurice said. “So it woke a few guys up maybe, or inspired a few guys, but it was good.”

Connor Hellebuyck finished with 30 saves. Blues goalie Jake Allen allowed five goals on 36 shots.

The Blues had goals from Ryan O’Reilly, Colton Parayko, Vince Dunn and David Perron.

The Blues went to work just 47 seconds into the game as Perron sent O’Reilly in all alone. He made a quick move before roofing the backhand behind Hellebuyck for his second goal of the season. Perron and Dunn had the assists and St. Louis was in the driver’s seat.

The Blues tacked on another marker midway through the opening period. The pass from Tyler Myers missed the mark and ended up on the stick of Parayko at the blueline. His point shot deflected off the skate of Joe Morrow and ricocheted behind Hellebuyck. Parayko’s second goal of the season was unassisted.

The Jets cut into the lead on the powerplay just a few short minutes later. From behind the net, Scheifele made a centring pass and it hit Jay Bouwmeester’s skate and deflected in. It was Scheifele’s third goal of the campaign and the Jets trailed by a single goal after 20 minutes of play.

The Jets mustered just six shots on net in the first frame while the Blues registered 18 shots.

The Blues restored their two goal lead with a little over 10 minutes left in the middle period. Hellebuyck made the initial save but the rebound squirted out to Dunn and he sent in the one-timer for a powerplay goal. O’Reilly and Patrick Maroon picked up the assists on Dunn’s third goal of the year.

It was the only goal of the period where the Jets outshot the Blues 10-7.

Exactly a minute into the final frame the Jets cut the lead in half. Vladimir Tarasenko’s clearing attempt was stopped by Chiarot at the blueline and he blasted it in through a crowd past Allen. Chiarot’s second goal was unassisted and it was a one goal game.

Three minutes later the Jets scored the equalizer. Allen made the stop on Chiarot, but Scheifele was right there to tuck in the rebound for his second goal of the night and fourth of the season. Chiarot had the only assist. The game was tied and the Blues called a timeout to try and slow the Jets’ momentum.

It seemed to be the right call because the Blues answered right back only 74 seconds later. Morrow turned the puck over at his own blueline to O’Reilly. He found Zachary Sanford who made the quick pass to Perron who buried the shot for the Blues’ fourth goal.

The Jets got back on even terms again with just 1:40 left in regulation time. Dustin Byfuglien put the shot on goal and Little whacked in the loose puck for his third of the season. Byfuglien and Wheeler garnered the assists and the game was off to overtime.

With 2:06 left in the overtime period Scheifele found Connor in front, and he immediately sent it over to Trouba who had the wide open net to score the game winning goal. His first of the season secured the 5-4 triumph.

Brandon Tanev was ejected in the second period after he was assessed a five minute major penalty for boarding.

The Jets dressed the exact same lineup for the third consecutive game with Dmitry Kulikov and Nic Petan both scratched.

The Jets will put the finishing touches on their season high six game homestand on Wednesday against the Toronto Maple Leafs.