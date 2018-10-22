Gibbon that went missing from Ontario zoo five months ago located in Quebec

Ontario Provincial Police say that a gibbon that was allegedly stolen from the Elmvale Jungle Zoo in Springwater, Ont. in late May has been recovered in Quebec.

Agnes the gibbon was safely returned to the facility late last week, the OPP revealed in a tweet.

The ape was one of three animals that police say were taken from the zoo northwest of Barrie on May 28 or May 29. J.C. the lemur was located in a cage abandoned by the side of a road in rural Quebec days later; a tortoise named Stanley still remains missing.

Police had said after the recovery of the lemur that they believed the gibbon and the tortoise were likely in Quebec.

The zoo’s owners said at the time that they were particularly worried about the well-being of the gibbon, which they said was at risk of becoming depressed and could stop eating if deprived of the company of other gibbons.

A 21-year-old man from Ottawa and a 20-year-old from Mount Albert, Ont. were charged with breaking and entering and theft over $5,000 in June in connection with the alleged wildlife heist.

Police didn’t offer more details on where exactly the gibbon was found, saying only that it was recovered on a warrant.

