‘We need to go in a different direction’: Kelowna Rockets fire head coach

Kelowna Rockets general manager Bruce Hamilton has fired head coach Jason Smith, effective immediately.

“Any time you let someone go that is the quality of Jason Smith it’s very tough,” Hamilton said in a news release. “However, the success of our hockey club ultimately falls with myself, and I feel at this time, we need to go in a different direction.”

READ MORE: Kelowna Rockets looking to new faces to help the team

“Jason is just a wonderful person and we want to thank him for his time here.”

Smith was hired by the Rockets in the summer of 2016.

WATCH: Kelowna Rockets still struggling

His team’s record saw a 43-22-5-2 record last season and a 45-22-5-0 record in 2016-17.

This year, the club is struggling after losing 10 games and only winning 4.