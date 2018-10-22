Marvel’s ‘Luke Cage’ cancelled after two seasons on Netflix

The Marvel universe just got a slice smaller on Netflix with the cancellation of Marvel’s Luke Cage after two seasons.
The news was announced on Friday and came a few weeks after Netflix axed another live-action Marvel series, Iron Man. Both are part of The Defenders world.
Mike Colter starred as the bulletproof hero for hire. The second season was released in June.
Marvel and Netflix issued a joint statement after the series was cancelled, praising the cast, crew, and fan base for their support and work on the series.
“Unfortunately, Marvel’s Luke Cage will not return for a third season,” Netflix and Marvel said in a joint statement. “Everyone at Marvel Television and Netflix is grateful to the dedicated showrunner, writers, cast and crew who brought Harlem’s Hero to life for the past two seasons, and to all the fans who have supported the series.”
Sources told Deadline that Netflix and Marvel executives weren’t happy with the “developed scripts” even after their suggestions were included.
Colter posted a photo with his daughter to Twitter and wrote, “I am forever grateful to Marvel and Netflix for letting me portray such a prolific character, and I thank you amazing fans. As one door closes, another one has opened, with the birth of my daughter this week.”
He continued: “A lot of great memories. Time to make more. Always forward, forward always.”
Showrunner Cheo Hodari Coker appeared to be somewhat blindsided by the announcement.
“A lot [of] memories,” Coker tweeted. “A lot of individual thank you calls to make. Just want to say thank you to Marvel, Netflix, the best Writer’s room, cast, crew, the Midnight Hour, all those who graced the stage at Harlem’s Paradise and the most incredible fan base in the world. Forward always…”
Many fans of the show took to Twitter to discuss the cancellation.
