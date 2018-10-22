Marvel’s ‘Luke Cage’ cancelled after two seasons on Netflix

The Marvel universe just got a slice smaller on Netflix with the cancellation of Marvel’s Luke Cage after two seasons.

The news was announced on Friday and came a few weeks after Netflix axed another live-action Marvel series, Iron Man. Both are part of The Defenders world.

Mike Colter starred as the bulletproof hero for hire. The second season was released in June.

READ MORE: ‘Captain Marvel’ trailer: Bear witness to Brie Larson’s superhero powers

Marvel and Netflix issued a joint statement after the series was cancelled, praising the cast, crew, and fan base for their support and work on the series.

“Unfortunately, Marvel’s Luke Cage will not return for a third season,” Netflix and Marvel said in a joint statement. “Everyone at Marvel Television and Netflix is grateful to the dedicated showrunner, writers, cast and crew who brought Harlem’s Hero to life for the past two seasons, and to all the fans who have supported the series.”

Sources told Deadline that Netflix and Marvel executives weren’t happy with the “developed scripts” even after their suggestions were included.

READ MORE: Netflix’s ‘Sierra Burgess Is a Loser’ criticized for scene when character pretends to be deaf

Colter posted a photo with his daughter to Twitter and wrote, “I am forever grateful to Marvel and Netflix for letting me portray such a prolific character, and I thank you amazing fans. As one door closes, another one has opened, with the birth of my daughter this week.”

He continued: “A lot of great memories. Time to make more. Always forward, forward always.”

I am forever grateful to Marvel and Netflix for letting me portray such a prolific character, and I thank you amazing fans. As one door closes, another has opened, with the birth of my daughter this week. A lot of great memories. Time to make more. Always forward, forward always pic.twitter.com/Dvv4YOBeEE — Mike Colter (@realmikecolter) October 22, 2018

READ MORE: Netflix testing ads for its original content, and users aren’t pleased

Showrunner Cheo Hodari Coker appeared to be somewhat blindsided by the announcement.

“A lot [of] memories,” Coker tweeted. “A lot of individual thank you calls to make. Just want to say thank you to Marvel, Netflix, the best Writer’s room, cast, crew, the Midnight Hour, all those who graced the stage at Harlem’s Paradise and the most incredible fan base in the world. Forward always…”

A lot memories. A lot of individual thank you calls to make. Just want to say thank you to Marvel, Netflix, the best Writer’s room, cast, crew, the Midnight Hour, all those who graced the stage at Harlem’s Paradise and the most incredible fan base in the world. Forward always… — Cheo Hodari Coker (@cheo_coker) October 20, 2018

Many fans of the show took to Twitter to discuss the cancellation.

But why this and not Luke Cage :( https://t.co/BimBUCYWj6 — Yev (@YevP) October 22, 2018

Mike, cannot tell how happy and proud I was to see you, cast and crew bring Luke Cage to the small screen. Thank you!! You should've had a 3rd Season!! — Clifford Sweeney (@Hammerguy001) October 22, 2018

Having had the special privilege of making a guest appearance in season 2, this is heartbreaking on so many levels. Amazing cast, great writers and directors. I really hope this is not the end of Luke Cage. https://t.co/ycHArcytO4 — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) October 21, 2018

Me after seeing Iron Fist and Luke Cage get cancelled back to back. pic.twitter.com/quPaPlBtCR — Mizuki (@whishezz) October 22, 2018

Please don't stop being Luke Cage, you are the best and only Power Man. — Luis Maldonado (@Louis_Mal08) October 22, 2018

I'm heartbroken over Netflix cancellation of Luke Cage. Mike Colter needs to be a part of the MCU ! He made that character his own. pic.twitter.com/pGrBtBl5uS — Shawn Anthony Warner Prime (@shawnwarner629) October 22, 2018

Waking up on Sunday morning to find out #LukeCage is canceled like pic.twitter.com/sZhcSrWCWh — ~*Stormblessed*~ (@thehulupputree) October 21, 2018

—With files from the Associated Press