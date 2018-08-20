Netflix testing ads for its original content, and users aren’t pleased

Netflix has confirmed a change to its video-streaming service, which has sparked some panic with users.
Netflix is experimenting with ads for its original content between TV episodes. The commercials are full-screen videos which displace the regular next-episode preview screen until the ad has concluded or has been skipped.
If you are watching multiple episodes of a certain series in a row, a video advertisement would appear, encouraging viewers to check out a different Netflix series with “more *Show Title* up next, but first, check out *New Show Title*.”
READ MORE: ‘Stranger Things’ Season 3 delayed by Netflix
The ads feature a short trailer for whatever show Netflix wants you to watch and the ads are skippable after a few seconds.
Netflix has confirmed the company is testing out the ad experience for users.
“We are testing whether surfacing recommendations between episodes help members discover stories they will enjoy faster,” Netflix said in a statement. “A couple of years ago, we introduced video previews to the TV experience, because we saw that it significantly cut the time members spend browsing and helped them find something they would enjoy watching even faster.”
READ MORE: ‘Insatiable’ on Netflix: More than 100K sign petition to cancel ‘fat-shaming’ series
Many Netflix users took to social media to express their displeasure with the new ad experience.
READ MORE: Netflix CEO defends ’13 Reasons Why’ renewal after backlash
It is possible for subscribers to opt out of the new tests by visiting www.netflix.com/DoNotTest, and clicking on a button beside a box which reads, “Include me in tests and previews” — the default option – to turn it from “on” to “off.”Follow @KatieScottNews
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.