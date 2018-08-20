Netflix testing ads for its original content, and users aren’t pleased

Netflix has confirmed a change to its video-streaming service, which has sparked some panic with users.

Netflix is experimenting with ads for its original content between TV episodes. The commercials are full-screen videos which displace the regular next-episode preview screen until the ad has concluded or has been skipped.

If you are watching multiple episodes of a certain series in a row, a video advertisement would appear, encouraging viewers to check out a different Netflix series with “more *Show Title* up next, but first, check out *New Show Title*.”

The ads feature a short trailer for whatever show Netflix wants you to watch and the ads are skippable after a few seconds.

Netflix has confirmed the company is testing out the ad experience for users.

“We are testing whether surfacing recommendations between episodes help members discover stories they will enjoy faster,” Netflix said in a statement. “A couple of years ago, we introduced video previews to the TV experience, because we saw that it significantly cut the time members spend browsing and helped them find something they would enjoy watching even faster.”

Many Netflix users took to social media to express their displeasure with the new ad experience.

Hey Netflix, if you run ads I can guarantee I'm going to cancel my subscription. — Bardoooo (@bardowu) August 19, 2018

Netflix is now playing ads for their own shows. Time to cancel my subscription. — Høwie (@kazowieee) August 18, 2018

Netflix is doing some things that are pissing me off lately:

1) playing ads for shows I’m not interested in during the 15 second countdown between Office episodes

2) trying to push whatever “Insatiable” is on me — snack haver (@snackhaver) August 16, 2018

@netflix Please don't, don't… no ads please — abdoulillo (@doul11) August 17, 2018

Hey @netflix, @Netflixhelps, what is with these ads for originals popping up after an episode that I have to manually skip? This, on top of the preview videos if you dare stop on a title are making for a less than ideal viewing experience. — Mitch Randall (@blahsi) August 17, 2018

I hope it's not true that @netflix is introducing ads into its programming. I literally pay money to Netflix so that I don't have to see ads. I’d rather stop watching Netflix than have them run ads. Swear to god the first one I see I’m cancelling. — InformationAnemone (@Info_Anemone) August 17, 2018

.@netflix make it stop! Make the ads after a show I watch stop!!! — Frank Remley (@FrankRemley) August 17, 2018

Hey @netflix I can tolerate the ads at the top of my list of shows but between every episode I watch is getting stupid — Lee (@dogmeat707) August 17, 2018

Wow. @netflix added ads for their shows inbetween episodes. #really — Rowena Slytherin (@SaucySlytherin) August 16, 2018

@netflix I don’t like these ads you’ve started sliding in between my episodes of The Office! I’m well aware of what originals are on Netflix – don’t interrupt my binge watching to shove them down my throat! — Googie (@MaximumGoogie) August 17, 2018

This is new and I don't like it one bit. @netflix you have put drops/ads for content you've produced between episodes of whatever I'm watching. Don't I already pay for your service and see your content first when I load your app? — Matt Postma (@TD_Postie) August 17, 2018

@netflix Please don't start forcing me to look at ads in-between episodes. It's bad enough I'm forced to watch a clip of some original show every time I open Netflix. I don't want to watch Orange is the New Black or Insatiable or The Package. — Carol Ann (@hiicatc) August 17, 2018

It is possible for subscribers to opt out of the new tests by visiting www.netflix.com/DoNotTest, and clicking on a button beside a box which reads, “Include me in tests and previews” — the default option – to turn it from “on” to “off.”