Possible explosive device found in Six Nations of the Grand River home

A possible explosive device has been removed from a Six Nations of the Grand River home.
On Sunday, Six Nations Police were called to a home on Pine Crescent, where a suspicious package was discovered in the basement.
Police say as a precaution, residents were evacuated from the immediate area, while police removed the package from the residence and relocated it to a safe distance, away from the buildings and residences.
The OPP explosive devices unit (EDU) was called in and rendered the device safe.
Police have a suspect in the incident and are continuing to investigate.
Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to report any information to the Six Nations Police at 519-445-2811 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or http://www.crimestoppers-brant.ca.
