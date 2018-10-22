Possible explosive device found in Six Nations of the Grand River home

A possible explosive device has been removed from a Six Nations of the Grand River home.

On Sunday, Six Nations Police were called to a home on Pine Crescent, where a suspicious package was discovered in the basement.

Police say as a precaution, residents were evacuated from the immediate area, while police removed the package from the residence and relocated it to a safe distance, away from the buildings and residences.

The OPP explosive devices unit (EDU) was called in and rendered the device safe.

Police have a suspect in the incident and are continuing to investigate.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to report any information to the Six Nations Police at 519-445-2811 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or http://www.crimestoppers-brant.ca.