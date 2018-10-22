Canada
October 22, 2018 1:29 pm

Possible explosive device found in Six Nations of the Grand River home

By Reporter  900 CHML
Six Nations Police were called to a home on Pine Crescent on Sunday, after a suspicious package was discovered in the basement.

Six Nations Police were called to a home on Pine Crescent on Sunday, after a suspicious package was discovered in the basement.

SNP
A A

A possible explosive device has been removed from a Six Nations of the Grand River home.

READ MORE: Hamilton election cheat sheet: A last-minute voters’ guide

On Sunday, Six Nations Police were called to a home on Pine Crescent, where a suspicious package was discovered in the basement.

Police say as a precaution, residents were evacuated from the immediate area, while police removed the package from the residence and relocated it to a safe distance, away from the buildings and residences.

The OPP explosive devices unit (EDU) was called in and rendered the device safe.

READ MORE: Hamilton Conservation Authority issues coyote warning

Police have a suspect in the incident and are continuing to investigate.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to report any information to the Six Nations Police at 519-445-2811 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or http://www.crimestoppers-brant.ca.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Device
Evacuation
EXPLOSIVE
grandriver
HamOnt
Investigation
precaution
sixnations

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News