Inmate serving time for child pornography offence at New Brunswick prison dies after illness

Justice officials say a 61-year-old man who was serving time for a child pornography offence has died at a New Brunswick prison.

Correctional Service Canada says James Blanchfield was in custody at Dorchester Penitentiary when he died of apparent natural causes following an illness.

It did not disclose details about the illness.

Blanchfield had been serving a two-year sentence since last year for possession of child pornography and failing to comply with a probation order.

Correctional Service Canada says it is reviewing the incident, and police and the coroner were notified of his death.