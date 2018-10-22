Canadian embassy in Athens attacked with sledgehammers, red paint

A Greek anarchist group has claimed responsibility for an attack on the Canadian embassy in the country early Sunday morning.

The group known as Rouvikonas says in a statement posted online that the attack was motivated by opposition to the embassy’s support for Eldorado Gold Corp.’s mining plans in Greece.

A video of the attack posted along with the statement shows close to a dozen assailants in motorcycle helmets and black clothes smashing windows and throwing paint at the embassy.

The statement by the group, whose name translates as Rubicon, says Eldorado Gold’s mining plans in Greece threaten forests and water supplies.

Vancouver-based Eldorado Gold, which did not immediately respond to a request for comment, has faced significant opposition from locals over its development plans in the country.

Global Affairs Canada did not immediately respond to a request for comment.