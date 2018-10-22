Cucumbers may be the reason for this salmonella outbreak, according to officials

Manitobans might want to reconsider taking a bite out the cucumber in their fridge.

An investigation is underway into an outbreak of salmonella infections involving five provinces, mostly in the west.

Many of the people who became sick reported eating cucumbers.

As of Friday, Health Canada says there have been 37 confirmed cases in British Columbia, five in Alberta, and one case each in, Manitoba, Saskatchewan and Quebec.

The person from Quebec reported travelling to British Columbia before becoming ill.

The cases occurred between mid-June and late September, and nine people have been hospitalized. The source of the contaminated cucumbers has not been established.