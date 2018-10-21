Halton police seek patient missing from Joseph Brant Hospital

Police are asking the public’s help in finding a Burlington man who went missing from Joseph Brant Hospital.

Halton Regional Police say they received a call about a patient who told hospital staff that he would be leaving for a short period of time Saturday morning, but didn’t return by the afternoon.

When hospital staff tried to reach him by phone, he didn’t respond.

Police say Stephen Milbury, 57, was last seen leaving his Burlington home Saturday at about 1 p.m., driving away in a grey 2007 Toyota Rav 4, with Ontario licence plate 318 SJP.

He’s described as white, 5’9″, 150 lbs. with brown hair, blue eyes, and was last seen wearing blue jeans, a short sleeved plaid shirt, and a blue Columbia ski jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Halton Regional Police Service at 905-825-4747 ext. 2310, ext. 2315 or ext. 5670.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.