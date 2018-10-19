5 things to do this weekend for Friday, October 19, 2018
A A
Here are your five things to do this weekend for Friday, Oct. 19, 2018.
1 – Vancouver Fall Home Show
October 18-21
Vancouver Convention Centre- West Building
Vancouverfallhomeshow.com
2 – Haunted Vancouver Trolley Tour
Ongoing until October 31
Departing from Canada Place
Vancouvertrolley.com
3 – Diwali Fest Downtown Surrey
October 21 2PM-5PM
Surrey City Hall
Diwalifest.ca
4 – Southlands Heritage Farm – Pumpkin Patch
On Going until October 31
Southlands Heritage Farm, Vancouver
Southlandsfarm.ca
5 – Salt Spring Island Sip & Savour
October 20 1PM-4PM
Salt Spring Farmers Institute
Sipandsavoursaltspring.com
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.