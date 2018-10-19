5 Things To Do

October 19, 2018 6:47 pm

5 things to do this weekend for Friday, October 19, 2018

By Staff Global News

Here are your five things to do this weekend around the province including Vancouver Fall Home Show and the Haunted Vancouver Trolly Tour.

Here are your five things to do this weekend for Friday, Oct. 19, 2018.

1 – Vancouver Fall Home Show
October 18-21
Vancouver Convention Centre- West Building
Vancouverfallhomeshow.com

2 – Haunted Vancouver Trolley Tour
Ongoing until October 31
Departing from Canada Place
Vancouvertrolley.com

3 – Diwali Fest Downtown Surrey
October 21 2PM-5PM
Surrey City Hall
Diwalifest.ca

4 – Southlands Heritage Farm – Pumpkin Patch
On Going until October 31
Southlands Heritage Farm, Vancouver
Southlandsfarm.ca

5 – Salt Spring Island Sip & Savour
October 20 1PM-4PM
Salt Spring Farmers Institute
Sipandsavoursaltspring.com

